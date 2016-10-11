BRIEF-Surgical Care Affiliates plans to refinance existing term loan facility, obtain incremental term loan

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc :
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc announces plans to refinance existing term loan facility and obtain incremental term loan
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - intends to pursue a refinancing of its existing term loan facility, under which $444.4 million is currently outstanding
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - SCA intends to launch and close refinancing and incremental term loan transactions prior to end of October 2016
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - intends to replace existing loan facility with a new $444.4 million term loan facility
* Surgical care affiliates inc - intends to obtain an incremental term loan of $150 million in aggregate principal amount
* Surgical Care Affiliates - proceeds of new term loan facility are expected to be used to repay all outstanding borrowings under existing term loan facility
* Surgical Care Affiliates - proceeds from incremental term loan to be used to fund ordinary course investments in ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.