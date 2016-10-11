版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Xtant sees Q3 2016 revenue $23 million to $23.3 million

Oct 11 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc :

* Xtant medical pre-announces record third quarter 2016 revenue

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $23 million to $23.3 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 10 to 11.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

