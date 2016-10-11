版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cutera announces preliminary record Q3 2016 revenue

Oct 11 Cutera Inc

* Cutera announces preliminary record third quarter 2016 revenue

* Q3 revenue rose 30 percent to $30 million

* Says GAAP net income for Q3 expected to be in $1.3 million to $1.5 million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐