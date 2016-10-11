BRIEF-Nova Lifestyle signs agreement to supply products to a Hong Kong and Malaysian company

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Nova Lifestyle Inc
* Nova Lifestyle Inc signs framework agreement to supply products to a Hong Kong and Malaysian company
* Says company has received orders from FBS for October and November of 2016 to supply $2 million worth of products
* It has signed a $15 million annual product framework agreement to supply U.S. made mattresses and other products to future biz school Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.