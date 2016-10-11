版本:
BRIEF-Westjet reports September load factor of 79.9 pct

Oct 11 Westjet Airlines Ltd

* Westjet reports record september load factor of 79.9 per cent

* Sept ASMS 2.36 billion, up 12.6 percent

* Sept RPMS 1.89 billion, up 16.3 percent

* Q3 load factor 84.0% versus 81.8%

* Q3 ASMS 7.64 billion, up 10.6 percent

* Q3 RPMS 6.414 billion, up 13.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

