BRIEF-Westjet reports September load factor of 79.9 pct

TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Westjet Airlines Ltd
* Westjet reports record september load factor of 79.9 per cent
* Sept ASMS 2.36 billion, up 12.6 percent
* Sept RPMS 1.89 billion, up 16.3 percent
* Q3 load factor 84.0% versus 81.8%
* Q3 ASMS 7.64 billion, up 10.6 percent
* Q3 RPMS 6.414 billion, up 13.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.