BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces up to $25 mln private placement of convertible debentures

Oct 11 Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora Cannabis announces up to $25 million private placement of convertible debentures

* Aurora Cannabis Inc says net proceeds from offering will be used primarily towards company's planned capacity expansion

* Aurora Cannabis Inc says debentures will have a maturity date of 24 months from closing date of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

