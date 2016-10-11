版本:
中国
2016年 10月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-WPT capital advisors, llc announces hiring of new vice president of investments

Oct 11 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust :

* WPT capital advisors, LLC announces hiring of new Vice President of investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

