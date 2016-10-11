版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Golden predator appoints Ms. Kathryn johnson as CFO

Oct 11 Golden Predator Mining Corp :

* Golden predator appoints Ms. Kathryn Johnson as Chief Financial Officer

* Golden Predator Mining - Hayes will continue to serve on Co's board and audit committee and will assist in transition to new Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

