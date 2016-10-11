版本:
BRIEF-Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory reports 25 pct increase in Q2 net income

Oct 11 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc

* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports 25 percent increase in second quarter net income

* Q2 revenue fell 7.3 percent to $8.6 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

