版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Alder promotes Larry Benedict to executive VP of finance

Oct 11 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Alder Biopharmaceuticals promotes Larry Benedict to executive vice president of finance and principal accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

