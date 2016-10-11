版本:
BRIEF-Westlake chemical partners selects Angela Minas to join Board of Directors

Oct 11 Westlake Chemical Partners Lp :

* Westlake chemical partners selects Angela Minas to join board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

