BRIEF-American Airlines Group reports September traffic

Oct 11 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group reports September traffic

* September passenger load factor 81.6 percent, down 1.1 points

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects its Q3 2016 total revenue per available seat mile to be down about 2 to 3 percent year-over-year

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects its Q3 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 13 and 15 percent

* American Airlines Group Inc - Sept total capacity was 21.8 billion available seat miles (ASMS), down 0.4 percent versus September 2015

* September total revenue passenger miles 17.8 billion versus 18.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: