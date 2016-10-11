BRIEF-Enterprise Financial Services Corp to acquire Jefferson County Bancshares

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Enterprise Financial Services Corp :
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp to acquire Jefferson County Bancshares, Inc.
* Deal expected to be materially accretive to EPS
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp- company expects transaction to be accretive to its 2017 diluted earnings per share
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp- transaction has been approved by both JCB's and EFSC's board of directors
* Enterprise financial services- JCB shareholders will receive cash consideration in an amount of $85.39 per share of JCB common stock
* Enterprise financial services - aggregate consideration at closing will be 3.3 million shares of EFSC common stock and approximately $26.6 million in cash
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp- transaction is expected to close in early 2017
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp says transaction is expected to result in tangible book value per share dilution of approximately 3.6%
* Overall transaction has an estimated value of $130.6 million, including JCB's common stock and stock options
* In connection with transaction, one JCB director will be appointed to EFSC's board of directors
* Enterprise financial services corp - JCB shareholders will receive 2.75 shares of efsc common stock per share of JCB common stock
* Enterprise Financial Services - michael walsh, chairman and chief executive officer of JCB, will join board of directors of enterprise bank & trust
* Enterprise Financial Services-expects to realize fully phased-in cost savings of about $8.0 million pre-tax, or 29.9% of JCB's 2015 noninterest expense
* Enterprise Financial Services -sees credit mark for JCB's loan portfolio estimated at 4%; sees deal related one-time charge of about $10 million pre-tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.