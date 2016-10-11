BRIEF-Allergan says FDA accepts supplemental new drug application for avycaz

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Allergan Plc:
* FDA accepts supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for avycaz (ceftazidime and avibactam)
* Allergan plc - FDA is expected to take action on filing in q1 of 2017.
* Allergan - application seeks to expand avycaz label to include phase 3 clinical data for treatment of complicated urinary tract infections
* Allergan plc - application included results from a phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety of avycaz for treatment of patients with cuti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.