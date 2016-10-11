版本:
BRIEF-Organovo announces select preliminary Q2 2017 results

Oct 11 Organovo Holdings Inc

* Organovo announces select preliminary second-quarter 2017 results; company updates full-year fiscal 2017 outlook

* Q2 revenue $1.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.5 million to $6.2 million

* Organovo Holdings Inc - affirmed its long-range outlook for potential revenue from its liver and kidney tissue products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

