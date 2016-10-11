版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Astronics Corp appoints three new independent directors; expands board to nine

Oct 11 Astronics Corp

* Astronics Corporation expands board of directors with appointment of three new independent directors

* Astronics Corp says appointments expand board to nine directors, eight of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐