BRIEF-Northern Superior announces $2 mln non-brokered private placement

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Northern Superior Resources Inc
* Northern Superior announces $2,000,000 non-brokered private placement
* Northern Superior Resources Inc says has agreed to issue up to 40 million units of company priced at $0.05 per unit
* Northern Superior Resources Inc- proceeds from sale of units will be used to fund fall drilling program and other eligible exploration work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.