2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Northern Superior announces $2 mln non-brokered private placement

Oct 11 Northern Superior Resources Inc

* Northern Superior announces $2,000,000 non-brokered private placement

* Northern Superior Resources Inc says has agreed to issue up to 40 million units of company priced at $0.05 per unit

* Northern Superior Resources Inc- proceeds from sale of units will be used to fund fall drilling program and other eligible exploration work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

