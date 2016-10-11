版本:
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners announces senior notes offering

Oct 11 Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Announces senior notes offering

* Says expects to use proceeds from offering to pay cash consideration payable by partnership for some previously announced deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

