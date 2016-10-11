版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Majesco and Life.io announce strategic partnership

Oct 11 Majesco:

* Majesco and Life.io announce strategic partnership

* Majesco - as part of partnership, two Co's are integrating Life.io's consumer engagement platform into Majesco digitalconnect, Majesco's core systems software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

