公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group appoints Linda Yaccarino to board of directors

Oct 11 Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* Ascena Retail Group Inc appoints Linda Yaccarino to board of directors

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - Yaccarino's appointment returns Ascena board of directors to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

