2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-USAID awards Tetra Tech a $29 mln contract

Oct 11 Tetra Tech Inc

* USAID awards Tetra Tech $29 million contract for water supply, sanitation, and hygiene partnerships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

