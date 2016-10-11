版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Vanessa Fox promoted to corporate VP, chief development officer at Jack In The Box Inc

Oct 11 Jack In The Box Inc :

* Vanessa C. Fox promoted to corporate vice president & chief development officer at Jack In The Box Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐