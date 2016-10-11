版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Roka BioScience announces one-for-ten reverse stock split

(In headline, corrects to "BioScience" from "bioscience")

Oct 11 Roka Bioscience Inc

* Roka Bioscience, Inc. announces one-for-ten reverse stock split

* Says Co is executing reverse split to assist with regaining compliance with Nasdaq $1.00 minimum bid price requirement

* Roka Bioscience Inc-beginning with opening of trading on October 12, 2016, company's common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

