REFILE-BRIEF-Roka BioScience announces one-for-ten reverse stock split

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
(In headline, corrects to "BioScience" from "bioscience")
Oct 11 Roka Bioscience Inc
* Roka Bioscience, Inc. announces one-for-ten reverse stock split
* Says Co is executing reverse split to assist with regaining compliance with Nasdaq $1.00 minimum bid price requirement
* Roka Bioscience Inc-beginning with opening of trading on October 12, 2016, company's common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.