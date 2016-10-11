版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Angel Gold to raise about $2.5 mln in private placement financing

Oct 11 Angel Gold Corp:

* Angel gold announces private placement financing

* Raising gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million through issuance of up to 31.3 million units at a price of $0.08 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐