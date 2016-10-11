版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-imaging3 announces execution of consulting service agreement with Biologics Consulting

Oct 11 Imaging3 Inc

* Press release - Imaging3, Inc. (otcqb: "igng") announces execution of consulting service agreement with Biologics Consulting Group, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

