BRIEF-USW reaches agreement with Alcoa on effects of Alcoa/Arconic split

Oct 11 United Steelworkers

* United Steelworkers - USW reaches agreement with Alcoa on effects of Alcoa/Arconic split

* United Steelworkers - master agreement between Alcoa and USW covers approximately 6,000 employees at 12 locations

* United Steelworkers says master agreement between Alcoa and USW expires May 15, 2019 Source text :

