2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Perisson expands proposed private placement and engages additional market making services

Oct 11 Perisson Petroleum Corp

* Perisson expands proposed private placement and engages additional market making services

* Perisson Petroleum Corp says increased size of its previously announced private placement to CDN$10 million

* Perisson Petroleum - proposed placement will consist of combination of common shares at an issue price of $0.50 per share and convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

