版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-Heron says record date for Ardea Resources spin-off to be Oct 6

Oct 11 Heron Resources Ltd :

* Heron announces update on record date for spin-off of Ardea Resources Limited

* Record date for Ardea spin off is set at 6 October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐