BRIEF-Virgin America reports September load factor of 84.2 pct, up 6.1 points

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Virgin America Inc
* Virgin America reports september 2016 operational results
* September load factor 84.2 percent, up 6.1 points
* Virgin America Inc says Sept. Revenue passenger miles 1.01 billion, up 24.2 percent
* Virgin America Inc - Sept available seat miles 1.20 billion, up 15.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.