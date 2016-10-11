版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 23:16 BJT

BRIEF-Virgin America reports September load factor of 84.2 pct, up 6.1 points

Oct 11 Virgin America Inc

* Virgin America reports september 2016 operational results

* September load factor 84.2 percent, up 6.1 points

* Virgin America Inc says Sept. Revenue passenger miles 1.01 billion, up 24.2 percent

* Virgin America Inc - Sept available seat miles 1.20 billion, up 15.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐