版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-Telesta says ISS, Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote for plan of arrangement between co, Prometic Life Sciences

Oct 11 Telesta Therapeutics Inc :

* Leading independent advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote for the plan of arrangement Between Telesta Therapeutics Inc and Prometic Life Sciences Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐