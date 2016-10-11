版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 01:29 BJT

BRIEF-Tenneco board expands to 10 directors with addition of Brian Kesseler

Oct 11 Tenneco Inc :

* Brian Kesseler named to Tenneco board of directors

* With addition of Brian Kesseler, Tenneco's board of directors now has ten directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐