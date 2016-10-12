BRIEF-MGT capital issues update on d-vasive acquisition

Oct 11 Mgt Capital Investments Inc
* Mgt capital issues update on d-vasive acquisition
* Company plans to terminate current asset purchase
agreement with d-vasive
* Mgt capital - reached tentative agreements with john
mcafee,eric anderson to execute employment agreements as ceo and
cto, respectively
* Mgt capital investments - reached a tentative agreement
to exclusively license or acquire demonsaw source code and
technology platform from d-vasive
* Believes a revised deal structure would be acceptable
under nyse market rules
* Mgt capital investments inc - intends to change its
corporate name to "john mcafee global technologies, inc." upon
closing of d-vasive transaction
