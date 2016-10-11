BRIEF-Barracuda Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.21

Oct 11 Barracuda Networks Inc

* Barracuda reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $87.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $85.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Barracuda networks inc says q2 gross billings were $100.3 million, compared with $98.4 million in q2 of fiscal 2016

* Barracuda networks inc says in q2, number of active subscribers grew about 14% to over 298,000