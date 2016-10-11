BRIEF-Barracuda Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.21

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Barracuda Networks Inc
* Barracuda reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $87.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $85.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barracuda networks inc says q2 gross billings were $100.3 million, compared with $98.4 million in q2 of fiscal 2016
* Barracuda networks inc says in q2, number of active subscribers grew about 14% to over 298,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.