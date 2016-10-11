版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日

BRIEF-AB announces September 30, 2016 assets under management

Oct 11 Alliancebernstein Holding Lp

* Ab announces september 30, 2016 assets under management

* Alliancebernstein holding lp says preliminary assets under management decreased to $490 billion during september 2016 from $496 billion at end of august Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

