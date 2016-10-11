版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Land increases monthly cash distribution by 3 pct

Oct 11 Gladstone Land Corp

* Gladstone land increases its monthly cash distributions and announces third quarter earnings release and conference call dates

* Gladstone land - announces 3.0% increase in monthly cash distribution on common stock, beginning with months of October, November and December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

