公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq announces end-of-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks

Oct 11 Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq announces end-of-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date september 30, 2016

* Nasdaq - at end of settlement date of september 30, 2016, short interest in 2,325 Nasdaq Global Market(SM )Securities totaled about 7.51 billion shares

* Nasdaq-Short interest in 3,094 Nasdaq securities totaled 8.19 billion shares at sept 30 versus 3,092 issues, 8.20 billion shares at end of prev. Reporting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

