BRIEF-Nasdaq announces end-of-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Nasdaq Inc
* Nasdaq announces end-of-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date september 30, 2016
* Nasdaq - at end of settlement date of september 30, 2016, short interest in 2,325 Nasdaq Global Market(SM )Securities totaled about 7.51 billion shares
* Nasdaq-Short interest in 3,094 Nasdaq securities totaled 8.19 billion shares at sept 30 versus 3,092 issues, 8.20 billion shares at end of prev. Reporting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.