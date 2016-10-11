BRIEF-Iridex Q3 preliminary revenues of approximately $9.6 to $9.7 mln

Oct 11 Iridex Corp

* Iridex announces preliminary revenues for 2016 third quarter

* Preliminary revenues of approximately $9.6 to $9.7 million for q3 ended october 1, 2016

* Iridex - while demand for Cyclo G6 laser platform for glaucoma remained strong, revenues of certain retina products were below expectations

* "demand for company's new flagship Cyclo G6 laser platform for glaucoma remained strong"