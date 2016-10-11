BRIEF-Cequence Energy announces private placement of flow through shares

Oct 11 Cequence Energy Ltd

* Cequence Energy announces private placement of flow through shares

* Private placement of up to 27.6 million common shares to be issued on a "flow through" basis at a price of $0.29 per share

* Cequence energy - proceeds from private placement will be used to incur eligible canadian development expenses on or before december 31, 201