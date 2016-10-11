BRIEF-Voxx International Q2 EPS $0.12

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Voxx International Corp
* Voxx international corporation reports its fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 sales rose 3.3 percent to $159.3 million
* Voxx international corp - "our automotive segment is expected to be down slightly"
* Voxx international corp - "expect fiscal 2017 to show improved top- and bottom-line performance this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.