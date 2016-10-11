版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances appoints Richard O'Leary executive vice president & CFO

Oct 11 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* Iff appoints Richard o'Leary executive vice president & chief financial officer

* Alison A. Cornell, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be leaving company to pursue other opportunities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

