BRIEF-Eqube Gaming appoints John Purcell CEO

Oct 11 Eqube Gaming Ltd

* Eqube gaming limited announces appointment of new ceo

* Says John Purcell appointed CEO

* Says John Purcell appointed CEO

* Eqube gaming-purcell replaces kent tong who has resigned as ceo, and from eqube board, although he shall remain as advisor to eqube board

* Eqube gaming ltd - tong has been appointed as chief operating officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: