公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Xylem announces closing of offering of $900 mln of senior notes

Oct 11 Xylem Inc

* Xylem Inc announces closing of offering of $900 million of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

