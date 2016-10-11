版本:
BRIEF-Blackhawk Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

Oct 11 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

* Blackhawk announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $361.6 million

* Q3 revenue view $189.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - sees FY operating revenues $1,950 million to $2,014 million

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - sees FY diluted EPS $0.22 to $0.41

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted EPS $1.45 to $1.64

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $936.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

