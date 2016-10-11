BRIEF-Blackhawk Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc
* Blackhawk announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.09
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $361.6 million
* Q3 revenue view $189.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - sees FY operating revenues $1,950 million to $2,014 million
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - sees FY diluted EPS $0.22 to $0.41
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted EPS $1.45 to $1.64
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $936.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.