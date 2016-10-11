版本:
BRIEF-Ten peaks Coffee Company closes $15 mln issue of convertible debenture

Oct 11 Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc

* Ten Peaks Coffee company closes $15 million issue of convertible debenture by way of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

