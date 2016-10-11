版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines announces board changes

Oct 11 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Anderson retiring from Delta board of directors; Francis S. Blake named non-executive chairman

* Board has elected Richard H. Anderson to retire as executive chairman effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐