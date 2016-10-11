版本:
BRIEF-Century Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $1.16

Oct 11 Century Bancorp Inc

* Century Bancorp, Inc. Announces record earnings for q3 2016, up 5.2%; asset growth to record size of $4.3 bb; regular dividend declared

* Q3 earnings per share $1.16

* Century Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income $19.2 million versus $18.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

