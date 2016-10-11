BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics signs an exclusive license deal with Mallinckrodt

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc
* Intellipharmaceutics signs an exclusive license and commercial supply agreement with mallinckrodt
* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - Intellipharmaceutics will receive a non-refundable upfront payment of US$3 million in October 2016
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - has agreed to manufacture and supply licensed products exclusively for mallinckrodt
* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - Mallinckrodt has agreed that Intellipharmaceutics will be its sole supplier of licensed products marketed in u.s
* Intellipharmaceutics International- agreement provides for company to have long-term profit sharing arrangement with respect to licensed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.