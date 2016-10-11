BRIEF-QMX Gold Corp says proposing name change to Quebec Soleil

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 QMX Gold Corp
* Qmx gold resumes exploration activities, announces private placement and debt settlement agrement, appoints Brad Humphrey as president and ceo, and recommends name change to Quebec Soleil
* Private placement financing of up to $6.0 million, consisting of $4.5 million common in shares and $1.5 million in flow through shares
* has elected to suspend production and development efforts at Lac Herbin mine and Aurbel Gold Mill has undergone winterization
* company continues to investigate potential toll milling opportunities
* proposing name change to Quebec Soleil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.