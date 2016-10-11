BRIEF-Packaging Corp Of America to acquire Columbus Container Inc

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Packaging Corp Of America
* Packaging Corporation Of America announces agreement to acquire Columbus Container, Inc.
* Deal for $100 million
* Packaging Corp Of America - expects to finance transaction with available cash on hand.
* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings immediately.
* Packaging Corp Of America-definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Columbus Container, Inc in a cash-free, debt-free transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.