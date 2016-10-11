版本:
2016年 10月 12日

BRIEF-Acasti Pharma Q2 loss per share $0.22

Oct 11 Acasti Pharma Inc

* reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.22

* if co does not raise additional funds, there exists uncertainty that casts substantial doubt about ability to continue as going concern

* Management has reasonable expectation that corporation will be able to raise additional funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

