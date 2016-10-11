BRIEF-Acasti Pharma Q2 loss per share $0.22

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Acasti Pharma Inc
* reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.22
* if co does not raise additional funds, there exists uncertainty that casts substantial doubt about ability to continue as going concern
* Management has reasonable expectation that corporation will be able to raise additional funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.